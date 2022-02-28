Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.16. 34,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,015. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$13.00 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.