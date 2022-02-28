Insider Buying: Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Origin Materials stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.19. 2,179,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 158.99, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 96.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

