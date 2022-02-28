Insider Buying: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) Director Robert S. Beall bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

STXB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 314,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,861. The company has a market capitalization of $493.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.98. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

