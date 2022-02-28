Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 9,783 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $1,158,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.73. 1,970,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.13. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.