Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ETR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.21. 1,623,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

