Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $20.53. 2,924,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,772. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

