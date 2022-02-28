Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells 201 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $12,345.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,296. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 70,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 178,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

