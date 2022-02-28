Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells 201 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $12,345.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,296. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 70,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 178,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
