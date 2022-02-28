Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) CAO Sells 1,006 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $4.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.38. 2,152,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,417. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

