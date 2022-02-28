Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00.

HLI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,702. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

