Insider Selling: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,823. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.12. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Infinera by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,020,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,359,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 562.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 157,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

