Insider Selling: KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells 1,661 Shares of Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KBR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,987. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 551.56 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 488.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KBR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

