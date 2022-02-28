Insider Selling: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells 12,400 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 12,400 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$116,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,650.40.

Shares of MTA stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.69. 15,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,063. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$13.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.65. The company has a market cap of C$381.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

