Insider Selling: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OVLY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $156.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

