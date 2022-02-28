Insider Selling: Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Major Shareholder Sells 1,420,046 Shares of Stock

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,420,046 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $2,556,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Borgwarner Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of Romeo Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of Romeo Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,750.12.

Shares of Romeo Power stock remained flat at $$1.83 during trading on Monday. 7,114,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,410. Romeo Power, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

