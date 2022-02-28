Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 877 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $17,347.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. 244,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.60 million, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

