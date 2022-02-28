Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,093. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

