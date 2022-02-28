Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Buys $1,707,788.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,788.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 234,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.95 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

