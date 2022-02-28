Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Acquires 49,102 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 49,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.29 per share, with a total value of $1,707,788.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 234,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,604. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

