Insight Protocol (INX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $60,483.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $94,473.59 and approximately $60,483.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

