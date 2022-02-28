Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.24. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

IBP traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.70. 434,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.43. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after purchasing an additional 655,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 111.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

