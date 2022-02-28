Intel (INTC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/21/2022 – Intel was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/18/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Intel was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2022 – Intel was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/15/2022 – Intel was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Intel was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/14/2022 – Intel was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/27/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/27/2022 – Intel was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2022 – Intel was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2022 – Intel was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/21/2022 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/11/2022 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2022 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.70. 41,920,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,242,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

