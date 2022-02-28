Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.17) Per Share

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($4.17) per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

