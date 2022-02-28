Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ICPT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $432.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.36. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

