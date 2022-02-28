InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,800 ($78.88) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($75.82) to GBX 5,675 ($77.18) in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,851.33.

Shares of IHG opened at $71.32 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

