International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 215 Price Target at UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 215 ($2.92) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.05) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 204.85 ($2.79).

Shares of IAG traded down GBX 5.96 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 148.56 ($2.02). 36,870,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,457,928. The stock has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

