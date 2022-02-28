International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 210 by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 210 ($2.86) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.50) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 204.85 ($2.79).

Shares of IAG traded down GBX 5.96 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 148.56 ($2.02). 36,870,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,457,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The stock has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

