International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 210 ($2.86) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.13) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 213,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

