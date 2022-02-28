International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. International Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.62. 2,037,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,413,000 after purchasing an additional 955,108 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after acquiring an additional 356,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,187 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,074,000 after acquiring an additional 828,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,548 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

