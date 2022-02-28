International Money Express (IMXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in International Money Express by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in International Money Express by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in International Money Express by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

