Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.63 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.63 billion and approximately $203.02 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $17.47 or 0.00045957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00044306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.79 or 0.06872515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,175.31 or 1.00413773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,656,961 coins and its circulating supply is 207,645,596 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

