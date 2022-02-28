Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IPI opened at $51.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $697.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.23.
In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)
Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
