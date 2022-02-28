Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPI opened at $51.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $697.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.