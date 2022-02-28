Intrusion (INTZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intrusion (NASDAQ: INTZ):
- 2/25/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 2/24/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 2/18/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 2/15/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 2/9/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 1/28/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 1/26/2022 – Intrusion had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,534. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intrusion Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Intrusion by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 120,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intrusion by 2,716.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intrusion by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
