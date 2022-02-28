Intrusion (INTZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intrusion (NASDAQ: INTZ):

2/25/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/24/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/15/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.'s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks."

1/26/2022 – Intrusion had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,534. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intrusion Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Intrusion by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 120,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intrusion by 2,716.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intrusion by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

