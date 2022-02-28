Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Intuit has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intuit to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU traded down $12.81 on Monday, hitting $474.37. 2,524,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.28. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.