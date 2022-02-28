Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $487.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

