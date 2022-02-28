Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 5,537 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.20.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31.
About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inventiva (IVA)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.