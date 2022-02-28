Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Stock Position Lessened by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,561 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

PEZ traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,271. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $71.53 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

