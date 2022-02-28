Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.02% of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWC opened at $113.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.82. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $127.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

