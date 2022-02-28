Invesco Ltd. Acquires 220,746 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.87% of PRA Group worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $46.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $451,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

