Invesco Ltd. Acquires 75,343 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,025 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after buying an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

