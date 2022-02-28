Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.12% of Shaw Communications worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

