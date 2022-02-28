Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 134,062 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,889,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,210,000 after buying an additional 284,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 94,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 368,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $52.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

