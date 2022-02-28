Invesco Ltd. Has $15.44 Million Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,594,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,075 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ambev by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 730,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

