Invesco Ltd. Has $15.71 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.76% of Innospec worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter worth about $3,715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 20.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 76,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,190,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $96.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

