Invesco Ltd. Has $16.03 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,110 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.85% of GMS worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 95,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

