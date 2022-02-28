Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $190.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.57. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

