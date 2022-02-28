Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of ODP worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ODP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 211,698 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ODP by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in ODP by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 192,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP opened at $44.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $51.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,470,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

