Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,526 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Vista Outdoor worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 90.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 113,607 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.57 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.