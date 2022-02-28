Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 308,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Callon Petroleum worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $8,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

CPE opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

