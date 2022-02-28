Invesco Ltd. Purchases 13,038 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

