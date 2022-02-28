Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,668 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

PPC stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,226.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.